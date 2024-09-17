Ted Max Flowers

Mr. Ted Max Flowers, known by most as “Papa”, age 65, of Lumberton, NC, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2024, at his home. He was born in Robeson County, NC on February 19, 1959 to the late Billy Flowers and the late Gracie Cox.

In his spare time, Papa loved to go fishing and enjoyed classic cars and just relaxing with family and friends. He always loved to lend a helping hand wherever he could.

He is survived by his wife, Michele Clewis Flowers of the home; his daughters: Telisa Flowers and husband Channing Garrett of Lumberton, NC, Nicole Flowers of Rowland, NC, and Marissa Dixon and husband Scooter of Lumberton, NC; 6 grandchildren; and his brothers, Billy Flowers and wife Jackie of Tampa, FL and Doug Flowers and wife Diane of Bladenboro, NC.

The family will receive friends and loved ones prior to the service on Thursday, September 19, 2024, from 1:00-2:00 PM at New Life Church, 3990 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton, NC. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM with Pastor Tim Williford officiating. Burial will follow at Floyd Memory Gardens, 3720 Old Whiteville Road in Lumberton, NC.

