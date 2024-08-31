Emily Faye Oxendine

Emily Faye Oxendine (née Hunt) aged 76, was called home on Aug. 20, 2024 at Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville, Florida, after her battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

She was born on Nov. 24, 1947 in Fairmont, North Carolina. She grew up in Lumberton, North Carolina and spent the last 17 years in Jacksonville. Her parents, Emily Hunt and Wilton Hunt, predeceased her, as did her sisters, Gladys Locklear, Viola Stewart, Barbara Hunt and her brother, Grady Locklear.

She is survived by her daughters, Toni Ann Bosse’ (Oxendine), son-in-law Michael Bosse’, Lena Oxendine, son-in-law John Chavis and her son Jamie Blake Oxendine, daughter-in-law Erica Oxendine.

She also leaves her brother, Wilton Hunt, eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at Burnt Swamp Baptist Church, 1 Hundley Road, Lumberton, NC 28360.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made in her memory to Community Hospice or the Alzheimer’s Association.