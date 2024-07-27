Grace Church

— Pastor: Rev. Thomas Scott

— Address: 1624 Addison Tram Road, Rowland

— Phone: 910-827-1036

— Service Schedule: 10 a.m. Sunday, Worship Service; 7 p.m. Wednesday, Bible Study.

— Denomination: United Pentecostal

— Congregation: 100

— Favorite Scripture: I Corinthians 15:10, “But by the grace of God I am what I am: and his grace which was bestowed upon me was not in vain; but I laboured more abundantly than they all: yet not I, but the grace of God which was with me.”

