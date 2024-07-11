TAR HEEL — James Patrick McGuinness was born on October 27, 1953 to James Francis and Mildred Kelly McGuinness. He is survived by his son, James P. McGuinness II, his daughter Kelly McGuinness Yates, his son in law Alex Yates, his brother J. Michael McGuinness, his grandson Ryder James Lee Yates and step grandchildren Adian Hamm, David Hamm, Talha Hamm, and Virginia Hamm, mother of his step grandchildren.

Mr. McGuinness honorably served his country in the U.S. Air Force and in law enforcement service. His military service in security and military police took him to several locations around the world. Mr. McGuinness later became a highly respected law enforcement officer for many years. A former police colleague of Mr. McGuinness observed: “J.P. was the officer you wanted to see roll up when things were getting rough.”

Mr. McGuinness thereafter became a licensed professional private investigator and a State Bar certified paralegal. He served for over twenty-five years in the McGuinness Law firm, often serving police officers and school teachers. Mr. McGuinness excelled in his service as a paralegal and investigator. He successfully investigated, developed and managed investigations and the preparation of substantial civil and criminal cases.

Mr. McGuinness dedicated his life to his family first, and then his work. He fully supported his entire family with extensive efforts to promote their care and safety. Mr.

McGuinness was both a mom and dad to his children. He enjoyed many hobbies including various sports, traveling and fishing. Mr. McGuinness was a loving father, brother and pawpaw and will be missed by everyone.

The service for Mr. McGuinness will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2024 at Purdie Church. 11567, Highway 87 North, Tar Heel, N.C. There will be a visitation at 11 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall and the funeral service will be at 12 noon.