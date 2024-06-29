BIBLE TRIVIA

1. Is the book of Cheirut (KJV) in the Old or New Testament or neither?

2. In Galatians 5:13, “Only do not use your freedom as an opportunity for the flesh, but through _____ serve one another.” Friendship, Honesty, Love, Hope

3. From 2 Corinthians 3:17, “Now the Lord is that Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is _____.” Hope, Freedom, Love, Liberty

4. In John 8:36, “If the _____ therefore shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed.” Heart, Worship, Celebration, Son

5. From what book’s 6:7 does it say, “For he that is dead is freed from sin”? Isaiah, Daniel, Mark, Romans

6. How many times is the word “independence” mentioned in the Bible? 0, 2, 11, 17

ANSWERS: 1) Neither, 2) Love, 3) Liberty, 4) Son, 5) Romans, 6) 0

