The Family Tribute

A smile for all, a heart of gold

One of the finest this world could hold

Never selfish, always kind

‘These are the memories he leaves behind.

Clarence Eugene Stockton was born December 27,1932, in Iredell County, NorthCarolina, to the late Clarence and Helen Phifer Stockton, passed away on March 9, 2024, at Wesley Pines Retirement Community in Lumberton, NC.

He received his early education in Iredell County public schools and earned a B.S.Degree in Agriculture Education from A&T State University, with further studies at NC State University and A&T University. Serving in the US Armed Forces, Clarence was honorably discharged before dedicating his career to the N.C. Extension Service in Robeson County.

Clarence accepted Christ at a young age. He was devoted to his faith and joined CameronPresbyterian Church, remaining a steadfast member throughout his life.

A luminary in agriculture, Clarence garnered numerous accolades, including the Career Guidance Award for Outstanding Service to Youth from the National Association of County Agricultural Agents. Notably, he received the C.E. McLaurin Award for Outstanding Service to Tobacco from the Robeson County Crop Promotion Association and was the first inaugural black agriculture extension agent to receive the R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company Award for Excellence in Tobacco Extension. Recognized as a Philip Morris Fellow, he undertook a threemonth study at North Carolina State University.

On September 22, 1962, Clarence married Shirley Marie Hester. After retiring from the Robeson County Extension Service in 1993 with 28 years of dedicated service, he pursued his passion for agriculture through gardening, renowned for his exceptional tomatoes.

Clarence was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Helen, and siblings: Bertha S. Brawley, Nellie Mucherson, Lucille McNeely, Henry P. Stockton, and Isaac Stockton.

He leaves to cherish his memories, a loving wife, Shirley H. Stockton. A special nephew/caregiver, Donald Stockton, Lumberton, NC. Nieces and nephews, Carolyn B. Powell (Jesse), Hughesville, MD, Glenda B. King, Claremout, VA, April B. Donaldson (Freddie), Statesville, NC, Lucinda Youngblood (Dockery), Shelby, N.C., Deborah Armstrong (Clint), Winston Salem, NC, Teresa Walters, Ft. Benning, GA, Cheryl Boggans (Leonard) WinstonSalem, NC, LisaMcNeely, Troutman, NC, Stacy McNeely, Greensboro, NC, Tanya Stockton, Cleveland, NC, Wendell Stockton, MD, Aaron Stockton (Purity) Charlotte, NC, Ronald Brawley (Mildred), Philadelphia, PA, Brian Stockton, Statesville, NC, Johnny Mucherson (Esther), Charleston, SC. A special great nephew Justin Brawley (Tosha), Greensboro, NC. Sister-in-laws Opal Stockton, Cleveland, NC, Linda F. Snipes, Hillsborough, NC, Marjorie B. Jacobs, Durham,NC. Niece-in-laws Delacy Smith (Benny), Charlotte, NC, and Altangla S. Harrison (Aaron), Wilmington, NC. Nephew-in-laws Martin Snipes (Dana) Leawood, KS and Stacy Bradsher (Jana), Hurdle Mills, NC. God-children, Dr. Tara Leazer Holman, Morrow, Ohio and Marcus Leazer, Durham, NC. Very special neighbors, Gregg Gearald and Angela Thompson who were like family. A very special friend, Dr. Hoover M. Royals Jr, Greenville, NC.

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS

Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at Bethany Presbyterian Church. 700 Elizabethtown Road, Lumberton, NC 28358. Family visitation will be 12:30-1 p.m. Prior to the service Thursday and 3-5 p,.m. Wednesday at Central & Worley Mortuary of Lumberton.