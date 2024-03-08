BIBLE TRIVIA

1. Is the book of Isaiah (KJV) in the Old or New Testament or neither?

2. From Genesis 3, who made clothes for Adam and Eve out of skins? Adam, Eve, The Lord, Serpent

3. What did Jesus say His followers would never walk in? Fear, Solitude, Darkness, Shame

4. Lamentations 3 speaks of the wormwood and the …? Fire, Gall, Fence, Fig

5. Who had a vision of a lion having eagle’s wings? John the Baptist, Peter, Herod, Daniel

6. From 2 Samuel 20, who killed Amasa? Joab, Sheba, Abishai, Bichri

ANSWERS: 1) Old, 2) The Lord, 3) Darkness, 4) Gall, 5) Daniel, 6) Joab

