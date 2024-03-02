BIBLE TRIVIA

1. Is the book of 3 Kings (KJV) in the Old or New Testament or neither?

2. Who said, “I indeed baptized you with water, but He will baptize you with the Holy Spirit”? Matthew, Mark, John the Baptist, Luke 3. From Leviticus 14, how long was a “clean” person required to remain outside his tent? One night, Two nights, Four days, Seven days

4. What town or city was Saul of Tarsus near when he converted to Christianity? Damascus, Assos, Corinth, Gaza

5. Jesus says that you have to do what to see the kingdom of God? Love one another, Be born again, Do what’s right, Tithe

6. Which apostle’s mother-in-law is mentioned in the Bible? Peter, Judas, James, Andrew

ANSWERS: 1) Neither, 2) John the Baptist, 3) Seven days, 4) Damacus, 5) Be born again, 6) Peter

