James Aubrey Todd

BLADENBORO — James Aubrey Todd, 79, of Bladenboro passed away at his home on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. He was born in Horry County on November 18, 1944, son of the late Aubrey Todd and Alice Beverly Todd.

James was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Carolyn Smith. He is survived by his adoring wife of 59 years, Barbara H. Todd of the home, son James Jerome Todd (Tammy) of Dillon, SC, their children James Lloyd, Cheryl Ann, Caitlyn, Kristin, and Cassandra, son Joseph Keith Todd (Angela) of Elizabethtown, NC and their children Melissa and Christopher, daughter Regina Todd Davis (Brad) of Elizabethtown, NC and their children Christina “Tina’, April, and Justin, son James Edward Todd (Anita) of Elizabethtown, NC and their children Nancy, Jessica and Stephen, son Randy Nathaniel Todd (Shea) of Lumberton, NC and their children Nate, Bryce, and Savannah “Rae-Rae”, and Crystal Gail Todd of Elizabethtown, NC and her children Todd Bradley and Hannah “Pooh Pooh” and nineteen great grandchildren..

James was a devoted family man. He simply adored his wife Barbara, the love of his life and his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He began each day by taking in the scenery through his front window. He enjoyed using his hands and talents to work on stuff. Tinkering on his truck or boat, drinking a cup of coffee or fishing were his favorite past times. His family and friends knew things were often his way or no way. James never met a stranger and if you had a chance to chat with him, you would soon be found laughing. He had a way of making folks smile. James left loving memories that will be cherished forever.

The family will receive friends 1-1:45 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, at the Bladen Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Chaplain Dave Williams will officiate the service. Burial will follow the services in the Bladen Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Elizabethtown.