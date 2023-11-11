Ann Carolyn Stone McAllister Vause

FAIRMOPNT — Ann Carolyn Stone McAllister Vause, 87, of Fairmont died Friday of injuries sustained in an accident a week earlier.

Her life as a new mother began with tragedy, yet she lived to see triumph as an independent businesswoman and much-loved mother of an extended family in a second marriage that lasted 60 years.

Ann grew up in Proctorville and married William Leroy McAllister. Their son, Nick, was still an infant when his father died in a car accident in 1959.

The attractive young widow began her career as a hairdresser. It wasn’t long before she opened Capitol Beauty Shop with a business partner in downtown Fairmont. The shop lasted decades.

She also met Noah Allen Vause. After dating a couple of years, they married, blending her son and Allen’s son and two daughters into one family. The home they created was one of love and laughter. It became a frequent gathering spot for other kids in the Ashley Heights neighborhood. Their door was always open and visitors made welcome.

The couple moved last year to Glen Flora retirement center in Lumberton, North Carolina. Soon thereafter, Allen died after a brief illness.

Ann is survived by her son, Nick McAllister of Fredericksburg, Virginia; a stepson, Ricky Vause of Fairmont, North Carolina; two stepdaughters, Ginny Vause Martin of Lumberton, and Nancy Vause Flynn of Little River, South Carolina; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, at Floyd Funeral Services Inc., 1549 Marion Stage Road in Fairmont, NC.

