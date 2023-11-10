Prospect United Methodist Church

— Pastor: Rev. Sam Wynn

— Address: 3929 Missouri Road, Maxton

— Telephone: 910-521-2111

— Service Schedule: Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship Service, Sunday, 10:40 a.m.; Family Night, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

— Denomination: United Methodist

— Established: 1865

— Congregation: 1,000

— Favorite Scripture: Mark 1:15

“And saying, The time is fulfilled, and the kingdom of God is at hand: repent ye, and believe the gospel.”

