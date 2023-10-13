Last week we started a series on worship and what correct worship might be. While we will continue that series, the events of the last week demand a response and reflection from a biblical worldview.

On Oct. 7, we awoke to the news that the Islamist terrorist organization Hamas had made incursions into southern Israel out of the Gaza Strip. Over the course of the day, as news filtered in from the other side of the world, we were made more and more aware of the scale of death and violence that had occurred.

At the time of this writing, more than 1,000 Israeli civilians have been confirmed as killed, hundreds more are missing, many of them taken as hostages by Hamas back to Gaza. Additionally, at least 22 US citizens have been killed and at least 17 are missing. Some of the missing are presumed to be hostages.

The dead have included Israelis of all walks of life, from babies to the elderly. Many of the dead are Israeli Arabs and Druze. Around 250 of the dead were predominantly young people who were gathered together for a music festival that seemingly was directly targeted by Hamas.

Just as there are horrifying stories made public, there are positive stories coming out as well. Stories of bravery and sacrifice. One that has struck me is the story of Noam Tibon, a retired IDF general who, along with his wife, drove across the country to rescue his family who were under attack on a kibbutz.

What are we, as believers, to do in the face of such reckless hate, such overwhelming and mind-numbing violence?

First, we have a biblical mandate to mourn with those who mourn (Romans 12:15). Allow your heart to be broken by the things that you see and hear. There is nothing wrong with you if these stories and images overwhelm you; they are overwhelming. At the same time, guard your heart and mind. There are things that once seen can never be unseen. There are images and videos circulating from these attacks that you probably do not need to see. No one needs to see them.

Second, pray for the victims and their families. This is a part of the first mandate to mourn with those that mourn, but let us remember to pray with and for those that have lost so much.

Third, we need to be praying for the physical need present in southern Israel and in Gaza. The people of Gaza have been under the boot heel of Hamas for almost 20 years. In that time Hamas has ripped up infrastructure, stolen aid and food, and generally lived like kings while the people have suffered. All the people of the region are not facing unspeakable horrors at the making of Hamas. There is enormous physical need. We know that our help comes from God, the one who made heaven and earth (Psalm 121:2). We should pray to the provider to see and easing of the physical need.

Fourth, pray for peace and protection for all those that are innocent in this conflict. One of the hard realities of war is that those other than the ones who picked the fight often are put in harm’s way. We are told in Psalm 122 to “Pray for the well-being of Jerusalem” (Psalm 122:6a). Sometimes that word “well-being” is also translated as “peace,” but it is a peace that transcends mere absence of conflict. The psalmist continues and shows us what that prayer is to be: ““May those who love you be secure; may there be peace within your walls, security within your fortresses.” (Psalm 122:6b-7). Peace comes to Jerusalem though security and safety.

Finally, let us pray that this conflict does not expand beyond where it already is. Leadership of Hamas have called for “global jihad,” for folks to visit violence and terror on their neighbors around the world and in particular for Jews and Christians around the world to be targeted. Let us pray that this does not happen, and that if it does, we respond in wisdom and justice.

S. Carter McNeese lives in Fairmont, NC with his wife, sons, and various pets. He is pastor at Fairmont First Baptist Church. You can reach him at [email protected]