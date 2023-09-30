PEMBROKE – The Lumbee Indian Tribe of North Carolina is staging its “Dance of the Harvest Moon” Powwow over the weekend in Pembroke.

Preparations are ongoing for the powwow that is scheduled Friday through Sunday.

The annual celebration begins tonight with a scheduled Stick Ball Social at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center on Terry Sanford Drive in Maxton.

The public is invited to the social that will continue until after dark.

As described by the Lumbee Tribe in a news release: “The powwow celebrates the rich history and culture of American Indian and Indigenous People. Attendees will be welcomed by a number of new additions to the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center.”

Lumbee Tribal Chairman John Lowery said in the release that the staff has been working for months to prepare for this season’s powwow. “Historically,” he said, “each fall our ancestors would celebrate the harvest season with food and fellowship. I am looking forward to seeing our relatives and friends from near and far. It is truly a time to celebrate our heritage.”

Admission is $10 for adults; $5 for youth, ages 18 and under; $5 for seniors ages 55 and up; and $5 for military. The cost is $5 for a Sunday only pass; $20 for a weekend pass; and children 5 and under admitted free.

Visitors will have a welcome change with the pay and parking procedures.

Guests will drive onto the cultural center grounds with parking in the center parking lot near the pool area. They will then walk across to pay.

“This welcome change will alleviate long lines and wait time for our guests and the backup of traffic along the road into the cultural center,” Lowery said.

Officially, the “Dance of the Harvest Moon” Powwow gets started with the Grand Entry at 7 p.m. on Friday.

On Saturday, the Grand Entry is set for noon and 7 p.m.

On Sunday, the Grand Entry will get started at 1 p.m.

During a powwow’s Grand Entry — which marks the beginning of the event — groups of dancers follow a color guard in a predetermined sequence.

The Lumbee powwow will offer cultural demonstrations throughout the weekend. It also will include a missing and murdered indigenous women “Women’s Jingle Red Dress Special to remember those who have suffered a troubling fate.

Food lovers will appreciate the fact that a variety of vendors will be on hand peddling various gastronomical favorites.

A new building/market is being constructed by the tribal staff in front of the powwow grounds that will serve as a multipurpose center allowing the sale of items during the event.

J.D. Moore, a member of the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe of southeastern North Carolina, and Redwing Thomas, the cultural director for the Isanti Community School and the middle and high school’s Dakota language teacher, are serving as co-emcees.

Billy Hunt will be the powwow’s head male dancer, and Mahlea Hunt has been selected as the head female dancer.

“The lineup features Host drums’ WarPaint (Northern Drum) and Cozad (Southern Drum),” according to the release.

According to publicity materials, the Cozad Singers were established in the middle 1930s. They were originally from Carnegie, Oklahoma, and are now based in Hogcreek Reserve, Oklahoma.

WarPaint, founded in 2013 in Backswamp, North Carolina, have traveled all over Indian country hosting and competing in various tribal celebrations, publicity materials state. The group is comprised primarily of Kahtehnuʔá·ka·ʔ (People of the Submerged Pine-tree), Tuscarora and Lumbee, but also include members from the Catawba, Lakota, Dakota and Ojibway.

For more information, email Taylor Davis at [email protected] or visit www.lumbeetribe.com