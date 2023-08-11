Lumberton, N.C. – It’s that time of year when the sweltering heat gets so bad, you’d think a chicken could lay an omelet. As we push through the dog days of summer, many folks are eagerly anticipating the transition of cooler weather ushered in by the fall season. If the hot weather has you staying inside close to the air conditioner, I would encourage you to take a moment to think about how you and your family could “Fall into Extension” with the wide array of programs available.

North Carolina Cooperative Extension transforms science into everyday solutions for North Carolinians through programs and partnership focused on agriculture and food, health and nutrition, and 4-H youth development. Our mission is to extend research-based information to individuals that will improve their lives and grow our state. We are the trusted, go-to resource for connecting research and education to the communities, economies, and families of our state, creating prosperity for all North Carolinians. Leveraging the partnership of the United States Department of Agriculture, National Institute of Food and Agriculture, our state’s two land-grant universities – NC State University and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, and our local county governments, we are positioned to identify issues, research new solutions, and transfer those results back into our local communities, translating knowledge into everyday applications.

So what does that mean for you? I would encourage you to visit our website at robeson.ces.ncsu.edu to explore all Extension has to offer. Our navigation bar has quick links to upcoming events, a way to sign up for email updates by joining our contacts list, and an opportunity to meet all the personnel and their area of responsibilities. We would love to have you involved in our programs, be it gaining knowledge on specific topics through educational training opportunities at workshops, field days, and lectures, or just benefiting from receiving sound recommendations through our many publications and agents.

As we begin to cool down from all the 4-H Summer Fun camp activities, more fall events will be added soon. Until then, here is a listing of what you can expect to see in the next few weeks:

Stitchin’ with Extension – Want to learn how to sew or improve your current skills? Then this is the series for you! Classes are September 7, 14, 21, 28, and October 5 with two options to attend from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. or 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Deadline to register is September 1.

LIFT (Lifelong Improvements through Fitness Together) Program is a group-based strength training program for adults 55+. Sessions are held one hour twice a week over the course of eight weeks. Classes will be September 13 – November 9. 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Deadline to register is September 1.

Robeson County Agricultural Awareness Days – October 17-19, this three-day event is a partnership between North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County; Farm Bureau; Women’s Committee; AgCarolina Farm Credit; NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services; and the Public Schools of Robeson County that will provide an educational opportunity for all third-grade students in the county to learn about the importance and contribution agriculture plays in our everyday lives.

Robeson County Beekeepers Association Meeting, September 19 at 6:30 p.m.

Pesticide Recertification Classes September 26, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. for private applicators and 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. for commercial applicators, dealers, and public operators with a NCDA&CS pesticide license.

Have an interest in being a volunteer? We are always seeking community partners to join in on the fun to make our programs and reach more effective. Interested in working with youth, sharing your love for environmentally friendly landscapes, or hosting an on-farm demonstration? We have lots of ways to use volunteers so contact us for more information.

Check us out at our website or Facebook page to find out how you can “Fall into Extension!”

For more information contact Mac Malloy, County Extension Director and Field Crop Agent with North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center, at (910) 671-3276, by E-mail at Mac_Malloy@ncsu.edu, or visit our website at http://robeson.ces.ncsu.edu/.

Mac Malloy is the County Extension director and field crop agent with North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center. Reach him at 910-671-3276, or by e-mail at [email protected].