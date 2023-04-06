LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College and the RCC Foundation celebrated its donors and student scholars Tuesday, with a special appreciation dinner.

It was a night to honor RCC’s exceptional scholarship recipients and their donors who gave to help students become college graduates.

“We want to celebrate your success tonight,” RCC President Melissa Singler told students. “Your journey does not end here, but this is the beginning of a great moment in your life to remember your accomplishments and to press forward towards your destiny as you work to attain your goals.”

Singler also thanked donors.

“Thank you to all the employers who made tonight possible, I thank you for your generosity, you truly change lives with every gift you make,” Singler stated. “Thank you for enthusiastically supporting our students, it means so much and we cannot say thank you enough.”

Guest speakers were current RCC student Aiyana Oxendine and RCC graduate Artie Stewart.

“The gift that I have received from the RCC Foundation has allowed me to follow my heart’s desires,” Oxendine said. “Your gift allows students to follow what they want to do, to become what they want to become.”

Oxendine received a standing ovation after giving her testimonial to the invited guests.

“This is why we do what we do,” Lisa Hunt, assistant vice president of grants and foundation stated. “We could not do it without the generosity of our donors.”

Artie Stewart also gave a moving speech.

“It’s been five years since I graduated with a big smile on my face,” Stewart said. “Coming to RCC, coming back to school after 33 years, being legally blind wasn’t going to stop me.”

Stewart said that he too benefited from scholarships provided by the RCC donors.

“Monetary resources help people that want to go to school,” Artie said. “Just think if we were able to touch the lives of two people, how much bigger this place would be. Let’s build up Robeson Community College, they make things happen for you … Thank you Robeson Community College for all that you did to help me.”

Each scholarship recipient was presented with a certificate during the ceremony. The event was catered by the RCC culinary department.

