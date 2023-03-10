In the Christian understanding of the world, sin is an ever-present reality. It is not something that is rare and elusive, rather it is with us always, something of which all of us are guilty.

Paul tells us this toward the beginning of Romans: “All have sinned and fall short of the glory of God,” (Romans 3:23). Of course we all fall short of the glory of God. How would any human being ever come close to the glory and perfection that is found in God. This, definitionally, means that we have all sinned.

Not too terribly long ago this statement, that all sin, would not have been that controversial. I think that many, if not most, would have understood the reality that there are things that they do that fall short of perfection. Over the last few decades, however, this simple statement has become more and more controversial, to the point that I have actually heard people say, “Well I don’t know about others, but I never sin.”

This is rooted, I think, in two different faulty ideas. One is that we have lost sight of what sin is. We think that sin is only the big stuff: murder, theft, rape, those big bad crimes of which, true, most of us are not guilty.

Scripture is clear, though, that sin is much more than that. In the Sermon on the Mount in Matthew, Jesus states clearly that yes, murder is a sin, but that to be angry with another is just as sinful and morally equivalent. This is another scriptural truth that is hard for people to wrap their brains around, even those that have been in church their whole lives, but that does not make it less true. One of the reasons that we wish to excuse one and condemn the other is that, again, most of us are not guilty of murder, but any of us that have ever driven on I-95 or through the Walmart parking lot are probably guilty of anger and calling another person a “fool,” (Matthew 5:21-26).

So, we have lost sight of what sin is, many of us thinking that “sin” only applies to the big stuff and not the stuff that we do. This leads us to the second faulty idea that clouds our minds around sin and that is the fact that we have come to deny the most basic of universal standards for morality. This idea, that there is not and can not be, a universal objective standard for morality and human conduct, is not anything new. In fact, scripture tells us that it has been with us from the beginning. This is the sin of Adam and Eve, they think they, as creatures, are able to determine what is right and wrong, and in the process seek to “be like God,” (Genesis 3:5).

Thus, when we do the first, forgetting what sin is and thinking therefore that we get to set the standard, we are also really engaged in the second, denying that there is a universal, objective standard for morality that is set by someone other than us, namely God, the sovereign creator of the universe.

My goal today, however, is not to prove to you that sin is real. More than likely, if are reading this, you at least give some mental assent to the idea and reality of sin. No, today, I want to point us to what we do when we have been confronted in our sin.

We are told that Psalm 51 was written by David after the prophet Nathan confronted David about his sin in taking Bathsheba as his own and the murder of Uriah. The psalm starts with the most basic of requests, “Be gracious to me, God, according to your faithful love; according to your abundant compassion, blot out my rebellion,” (Psalm 51:1).

As David is starting note what he does, he acknowledges that there is nothing that he can do to earn forgiveness, it is not something that he has earned. Rather, he asks first “be gracious to me” and then “according to your faithful love.” David does not say, “I have fasted and wept, I have sacrificed and prayed, and so I have earned your forgiveness.” Rather this is a humble petition asking God simply for grace.

This is the gospel. David is writing around 1,000 years before the birth of Christ, and yet it is clear that he understands that it is only the grace of God, and not anything that we can do, that extends love and forgiveness to us sinners. Note too, David’s second request here, that God, in this compassion, blot out David’s rebellion. David is asking God to remove, wipe away, any record of his sin. Again, David does not offer any reason for why God should do this, other than the fact that David is throwing himself on the mercy and compassion of God. It is God alone who is right to judge (Psalm 51:4) and it is God alone who can forgive on the basis of His own character, not ours.

Things to consider:

1) Why do you think it is so hard for people to admit they are sinners? Have you ever had this issue?

2) When you go to God seeking forgiveness, do you ever try to justify yourself, to prove that you are worthy of forgiveness?

3) If it is God alone, by His grace, extend forgiveness to us and blot out our sin, what role, if any, do we play in our salvation? Or do we merely respond to grace that has already been extended to us?

S. Carter McNeese lives in Fairmont with his wife, sons and various pets. He is the pastor at Fairmont First Baptist Church. You can reach him at [email protected]