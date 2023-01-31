uncp, healthcare, oladeji, field, senior, university, north, carolina, pembroke

PEMBROKE — Anthonia Oladeji dreamed of becoming a child and adolescent psychiatrist. But after being diagnosed with an endocrine disorder when she was 17, Oladeji discovered a new career path.

Frequent trips to the doctor piqued her curiosity about pharmacy.

“It prompted me to want to learn more about the drugs I was being prescribed,” said Oladeji, a senior chemistry major at UNC Pembroke. “My long-term goals are to create better treatments for endocrine diseases and help improve the lives of others.”

Oladeji is on track to graduate in May and has been accepted into the pharmacy program at the University of Georgia. She was also accepted to pharmacy programs at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, the University of Texas at Tyler, and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

“I called my mom when I received my acceptance letter to Georgia a day after my interview. I was happy!” she said. “Pharmacy is a tremendously rewarding vocation, both mentally and socially, and I am excited to have the opportunity to pursue such a vibrant and engaging degree.

“As this field continues to grow and research is being conducted daily, with my determination to become a pharmacist, I believe I can make a difference within my community and my generation,” she said.

Oladeji, an honor student born in Nigeria, has become immersed in campus life since transferring to UNCP in 2021. Personal relationships with her professors have helped her secure internships related to her career field.

She participated in an eight-week summer internship training program at Wake Forest University School of Medicine and was later invited to present her research at the Biomedical Research Conference for Minoritized Scientists in Anaheim, California.

Aspiring pharmacists, like Oladeji, further demonstrate UNCP’s comprehensive approach to educating future healthcare professionals in southeastern North Carolina. As the university’s STEM programs continue to grow and expand––coupled with the proposed $91 Allied Health and Sciences building––UNCP is becoming the engine of change needed to meet the workforce needs, increase the racial and ethnic diversity of the health workforce, and provide access to well-paying health care jobs.

For Oladeji, that means pursuing a career in clinical pharmacy after graduation and medical school.

“I’m grateful for all the opportunities I’ve been given here at UNCP,” she said. “It has opened a lot of doors for me. These experiences have brought me out of my comfort zone and helped me become more open-minded.”

Mark Locklear is the Public Communications specialist for The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. He can be reached at [email protected]