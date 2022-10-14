As we saw last week, Jesus bids us to “take up [our] cross and follow [him],” (Matthew 16:24).

I think that it is hard for us that have heard this statement so many times in our lives to really grasp the gravity of what this means and how strange this really is. In asking us to take up our cross, Jesus is asking us to die, and not only die, but be willing to die in a truly horrible and public way.

The cross was an instrument of public execution, an execution that was torturous. I do not know if you are fully aware of the many details of what happens during a crucifixion, but it was not an easy, clean, or honorable way to die. There is a reason that Roman citizens were not executed in this way.

There were many different methods of crucifixion that were used by different cultures in the ancient world, going all the way back to the Assyrians and the Persians, but we know that the steps of a Roman crucifixion were almost always the same.

First, there would be some torture prior to the beginning of the crucifixion proper. Often this was, as we see in scripture, a flogging. It could also, however, include burning, mutilation, and even witnessing the abuse and torture of the family of the individual set to be crucified. Plato mentions in his great work Republic that man to be crucified would often have his eyes burned out.

The second stage of a Roman crucifixion was to have the crucified carry the cross beam. Not only do we see this attested to in the Gospel accounts of Jesus’ crucifixion, but other ancient sources describe this as well. The third stage of a crucifixion was the attachment of the individual to the stake/cross. There were various ways this would happen. Sometimes the victim would be tied to the stake, but many times they would be nailed or both. Nails would be driven through the bones of the wrist or hand, through the bones of the ankles and heels.

Finally, the victim would be stripped of their clothing to increase exposure, shame and vulnerability. They would then be lifted on the stake so that they could not stand and would simply hang.

There is no real medical consensus on what the actual cause of death was in a crucifixion, but it was probably some combination of asphyxiation, shock, blood loss, heart failure and dehydration.

Unlike in the crucifixion of Jesus, many times the one who had been crucified would be at the stake for days, suffering every moment.

In the end, to die on a cross was to be tortured to death in the most public, humiliating, and degrading of ways. In fact, it was the very method of execution of Jesus that kept many from believing in the ancient world. In their worldview, there was just no way that a holy person, not the least God in the flesh, would die in such a humiliating way.

While I have tried to give an accounting here of what crucifixion looked like, I have also sought to spare you some of the goriest of details. But, I think that it is important for us to really and truly have in mind what it was that Jesus was saying when he told his disciples to take up a cross and follow him.

There was no escaping the cross alive. If you were sentenced to it, you were going to die, and die horribly. This is what Jesus was calling us, his disciples, to do.

In a world where we are told over and over again that the preservation of the self and service to the self is the highest good that we can achieve, Jesus is telling us to not only deny ourselves (even pagan philosophies preach this) but to willingly go to a painful, horrible, humiliating death. To follow Jesus is not an easy thing. It means that we are no longer first, that we can no longer put our wants and desires in front of His. If we are to gain the life that God intends for us, we have to give up the life, sometimes literally, that we think we want and are entitled to.

Points to consider:

1) Knowing what crucifixion was like, does it change your ideas about the death of Christ?

2) Are you prepared to lose your life, your job, your friends, your family to follow Jesus (answer honestly)? Why or why not?

3) What are some things that might come up in your life that would be hard decisions that might cause you serious pain or deprivation if you chose to follow Jesus?

S. Carter McNeese lives in Fairmont with his wife, son and various pets. He is pastor at Fairmont First Baptist Church. You can reach him at [email protected]