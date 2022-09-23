RALEIGH – The N.C. Office of Recovery Resiliency (NCORR) Regional Resilience Portfolio Program, in partnership with three councils of governments, is requesting public comment on draft regional Climate Change and Natural Hazards Vulnerability Assessments, which will guide plans for building community resilience.

The draft regional vulnerability assessments describe the specific impacts of extreme weather events on housing, the environment, and the economy and will be used to create a portfolio of priority community resilience projects. The assessments include regional details about the problems the Kerr-Tar, Lumber River and Upper Coastal Plain council of governments regions have experienced in the past and the risks they face in the future due to climate change. These hazards include hurricanes, flooding, wind damage, extreme temperatures, drought and wildfires. Public input can help strengthen the draft vulnerability assessments for these regions. Residents may have insights about how to sharpen the findings and ensure that they accurately reflect their community and region. The draft assessments and online public comment instructions can be found on each region’s webpage:

Kerr-Tar Council of Governments Region

(Franklin, Granville, Person, Vance and Warren counties)

https://www.rebuild.nc.gov/resiliency/resilient-communities/rise/kerr-tar

Lumber River Council of Governments Region

(Bladen, Hoke, Richmond, Robeson and Scotland counties)

https://www.rebuild.nc.gov/resiliency/resilient-communities/rise/lumber

Upper Coastal Plain Council of Governments Region

(Edgecombe, Halifax, Nash, Northampton and Wilson counties)

https://www.rebuild.nc.gov/resiliency/resilient-communities/rise/upper-coastal-plain

Comments on the draft assessments may also be submitted by email by to [email protected] with the subject line Vulnerability Assessment. Comments must be submitted by Wednesday, Oct. 5.

The Regional Resilience Portfolio Program is a component of the larger Regions Innovating for Strong Economies and Environment (RISE) Program. RISE is a partnership between NCORR and N.C. Rural Center, in collaboration with the N.C. Councils of Governments. The Regional Resilience Portfolio Program serves nine council of governments regions. A list of counties for each region can be found on the RISE website.

RISE is funded by a $1.1 million U.S. Economic Development Administration grant, with additional support from the N.C. Rural Center and the state’s HUD Community Development Block Grant—Mitigation grant. The Duke Energy Foundation has committed $600,000 to offer Accelerator Grants to the regions for priority projects identified as an outcome of the program. RISE is managed by NCORR, a division of the N.C. Department of Public Safety. To learn more about the program or resilience activities in each council of governments region, visit the RISE website.

For information contact Janet Kelly-Scholle at 984-302-0034