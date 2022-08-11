PEMBROKE, — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke has partnered with the Common App for the 2022-2023 application season to streamline the application process.

The Common Application, better known as Common App, is a single online application that can be submitted to multiple colleges and universities at once.

“We are excited to join Common App,” said Jamee Hunt Freeman, director of Undergraduate Admission. “Common App allows us to promote our campus through its platform. It is used by more than three million applicants, teachers and counselors.

“It is similar to the College Foundation of North Carolina application tool, but this takes us a step further in the national market,” Freeman said.

UNCP is among more than 1,000 universities and colleges available to explore through Common App this application season. The application also allows students to research financial aid and scholarships and connect to college counseling resources.

“Students can explore college profiles to determine whether they are a good fit. Students may be looking for a college based on several preferences, such as cost, size, location, academic offerings or demographics,” Freeman added. “Common App isn’t just an application tool. It’s a college planning and research tool helping our future students become even more prepared when entering UNC Pembroke.”

Additionally, prospective students can also explore resources available to military and veteran service members. UNCP is among 20 new minority-serving institutions (MSI) to join this season.

Freeman said she expects to see an increase in applications, both in-state and out-of-state, as this “opens up another avenue for students to research our campus and apply for admission.”

She added, “Hopefully, by joining Common App, we will enhance our brand and academic program recognition, increasing the likelihood of students taking advantage of UNCP as an NC Promise campus.”