PEMBROKE — The Indian Education Program’s Parent Committee will hold a Title VI Indian Education Public Hearing at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

The public is invited to review the Title VI program and make suggestions on an upcoming grant.

The regular Parent Committee meeting is set to follow at 6 p.m.

Both meetings will take place at the Indian Education Resource Center, located at 818 W. Third St. in Pembroke.

Members who will not be present are asked to email April Hunt at [email protected] or call 910-521-2054.