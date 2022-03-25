HISTORICAL MARKER SPOTLIGHT

Inscription: I-27, Carolina College. Operated by Methodist Church, 1911-1926. Site used by Presbyterian Jr. College. 1929-1960; Carolina Military Academy 1962-1972. One Block South.

Background: Carolina College was operated as a Methodist college for women offering Bachelor of Arts degrees from 1912 to 1919, after which it became a junior college offering Associate of Arts degrees until the college closed in 1926 due to financial difficulties, according to information from methodist.edu.

“The property was subsequently sold to Presbyterian Junior College (which later became St. Andrews Presbyterian College in Laurinburg, North Carolina, and then to Carolina Military Academy,” according to methodist.edu. “A 1973 fire in the main building of the then-closed Carolina Military Academy apparently destroyed all of the official records of Carolina College. Contents of a cornerstone laid in the main building in 1909 are available in the North Carolina State Archives.”

THIS WEEK IN ROBESON COUNTY HISTORY:

100 Years Ago: A headline and story in the March 27, 1922 Robesonian reads, “Revival at Chestnut St. Methodist. At Chestnut Street Methodist church last evening a congregation which practically filled the main auditorium was profoundly moved by a powerful sermon by Presiding Elder J.H. Shore, who preached on the Pentecostal blessing.

50 Years Ago: A headline and story in the March 26, 1972 Robesonian reads, “Revamping Chief Admits $75,000 Figure Was Used As City’s Parking Lot Loss. Lumberton’s Redevelopment Commission revealed here Saturday that the figure of $75,000 ‘may have mentioned’ in connection with how much money the city might lose if Councilman Clifford Bullard’s parking lot is taken out of the $2 millon downtown Urban Renewal Project.”

25 Years Ago: A headline and story in the March 26, 1997 reads, “Plan dilutes Indian vote. State Rep. Ron Sutton doesn’t like a proposed redistricting plan that a House committee approved Tuesday night. Sutton, a Pembroke Democrat, believes the plan dilutes the American Indian vote in Robeson County.”

Five Years Ago: An emergency meeting of the Rowland Board of Commissioners will be held today after the town’s mayor unexpected resignation. James Hampton, 53, handed in a letter of resignation on Friday and cited personal reasons for leaving, Town Clerk David Townsend said.

One Year Ago: An honor was bestowed upon a Maxton man who is said to be the oldest member of the Lumbee Tribe and one of the last few surviving World War II veterans. A modest group of dignitaries and family gathered Friday outside the home of 102-year-old Evert Locklear, who was presented a proclamation on behalf of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina and was pinned and presented the Lumbee Warriors Association patch for his two years of service in the U.S. Navy during World War II, and at the Battle of Hayes Pond.

NORTH CAROLINA HISTORY AT A GLANCE

On March 30, 2017, North Carolina rolled back its “bathroom bill” in a bid to end a yearlong backlash over transgender rights that had cost the state dearly in business projects, conventions and basketball tournaments; the measure had required that transgender people use public restrooms that corresponded to the sex on their birth certificate. At Cape Canaveral, SpaceX successfully launched and then retrieved its first recycled rocket. Twitter said it was easing its 140-character limit in replies.

