OUR HISTORY

Historical Marker 1-39 can be found at E. 24th Street and N. Cedar Street in Lumberton.

HISTORICAL MARKER SPOTLIGHT

“Angus W. McLean. Governor, 1925-1929, Assistant Secretary of the United States Treasury, 1920-1921. Home is 1 mile south, grave 100 yards N.W.”

McLean, born in 1870 in rural Robeson County, worked as an attorney, textile mill-owner, and banker before moving to Washington, D.C. to serve under Pres. President Woodrow Wilson as Assistant Secretary of the Treasury, according to the North Carolina History Project.

In 1924, voters elected McLean as North Carolina’s 56th Governor. During his term in office McLean became well known as a strong supporter of K-12 education, as well as businesses in the state, earning him the moniker the “Businessman’s Governor,” according to NCHP information.

THIS WEEK IN HISTORY

100 Years Ago: “On Wednesday, January 25, the Philadelphus school building was completely destroyed by fire. The conflagration was first discovered about three o’clock above the ceiling in the farmlife department on the second floor. When the tin roof was ripped open in an effort to get to the flame, a tremendous outburst of black smoke immediately enveloped the entire building, leading one to believe that the fire had been in progress for some time, concealed between the ceiling and the roof.” Source: The Robesonian, Jan. 30, 1922.

50 Years Ago: “The 71-year-old widow who owns the land adjoining Pembroke State University’s new gymnasium has offered to sell the Unisity ten more acres of land to build the proposed $1.6 million auditorium. … The move, if the state accepts, would clear away one of the present objections to keeping Old Main, the present auditorium which was built in 1923.” Source: The Robesonian, Jan. 23, 1972

25 Years Ago: “About 170 rural roads in (Robeson County) still don’t have signs with their names, which are needed for news addresses for the county’s enhanced 911 System. Rudy Paul, director of the county Parks and Recreation Department, is in charge of having the signs erected.” Source: The Robesonian, Jan. 18, 1997

1 Year Ago: “Nearly 100 people came to the Robeson County Health Department on Friday to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

This report is compiled by David Kennard