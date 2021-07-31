UNCP alumnus Mikey Thomas embarks on dental career in Florida

July 30, 2021 Robesonian Uncategorized 0
Staff report
<p>Thomas</p>

PEMBROKE — A graduate of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke is practicing dentistry in St. Petersburg, Florida, after obtaining a Doctor of Dental Medicine degree in the spring.

Mikey Thomas graduated from East Carolina University School of Dental Medicine in May. He obtained a biology degree, with a minor in business administration, from UNCP in 2017.

The Burlington native was a four-year varsity member of the UNCP wrestling team, compiling 65 wins for his collegiate career and taking home first-place finishes at the Pembroke Classic and the UCF Open in 2016.

He was named to the PBC Presidential Honor Roll three years in a row and named the 2017 recipient of the Peach Belt Conference-Sun Trust Foundation Minority Graduate Scholarship.

“Balancing athletics and academics at UNCP helped me develop a study strategy in which I utilized throughout dental school,” he said.