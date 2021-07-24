Student’s explore career possibilities, science, engineering at RCC’s STEM Camp

Staff report
Seth Locklear, left, Elijah Locklear and Chayden Locklear hold the robots they created during the Project 3C STEM camp that took place this week at Robeson Community College. Standing behind the campers is instructor Thomas Oxendine. Cheryl Hemric | Robeson Community College

LUMBERTON — Fun and adventure was had by the rising middle school and high school students who took part in a specialized STEM Camp this week at Robeson Community College.

The camp was hosted by RCC’s Project 3C, which aims to connect community, college and career through STEM.

Project 3C’s mission is to provide American Indian students with experiences and skills necessary to accomplish goals successfully, increase similarities between their interests and career choices, and broaden their college and career opportunities in science, technology, engineering and math.

Students had several different opportunities for adventure this week at RCC with options of attending camps such as Game Development and Networking Camp, Camp Robotics, RobCoBots Engineering Camp, Scrubs, The “POWER” of the Future, Forensics Camp, Space Camp, and Science Comes to “LIFE.”

For Seth Locklear, Chayden Locklear and Elijah Locklear, the camps were an experience of a lifetime.

“I built this!” exclaimed Chayden as he proudly showed a robot he built in the robotics camp.

Elijah said “Watch this,” as he showed his robot.

“It has sensors on it, so when you step in front of it, it will change directions,” he said.

Another robotics camper, Seth said he is thinking about going into the robotics field, and “I’m going to make a lot of money doing this.”

To which Thomas Oxendine, robotics camp instructor, gladly replied, “I hope you do.”

Oxendine told the students that he hoped they would continue to learn more about robotics and engineering, as they were getting ready to leave.

“It is a great career field to enter,” Oxendine said.