Students receive Robeson County Farm Bureau scholarship

June 18, 2021 Robesonian
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Four students from across Robeson County recently were awarded the Robeson County Farm Bureau Scholarship.

August Smith, of Lumberton Senior High School; Jordan Locklear, of Red Springs High School; Frederick Locklear, of Saint Pauls High School; and Garrett Gerber of the Robeson Early College were each awarded the scholarship, which is a $2,500 value presented to students who exhibit outstanding character and possess a civic commitment to their community.

The scholarship was established in 2015 by the RCFB board of directors, who recognized the number of students in the county that were deserving of, and desired to, continue their education after high school.

“We are very proud of this scholarship, and so glad we are able to help these students continue their education. This is something we prioritize, because we feel like educating our young people should be a priority! A lot of these students will come back to the area after college, and they’re going to be part of our economy, our communities. It’s our pleasure to be able to be there and help them through this exciting part of their lives. We are glad to be able to do this,” RCFB President Miles Mercer said.

“Robeson County is a very rural county, and scholarships aren’t always geared towards the students in rural areas, so we felt like as an organization whose main focus is on bettering life in farming and rural areas, this was a great thing we could do for our county,” RCFB Director Anthony Locklear said.

The RCFB scholarships are available each spring, and qualifying students must have a minimum GPA of 3.0 to complete the application.

For more information on Robeson County Farm Bureau and RCFB Scholarships contact Angela Hunt at 910-738-7171.