RCC provides career stepping stone for graduate

Oxendine

Heather Hunt Oxendine knew since the ninth grade that she wanted to be an electrical engineer. She carries fond memories of Jerry Shooter, her ninth-grade Physical Science teacher who made learning fun.

“We built circuits and pneumatic labs. We would turn the lights off and count revolutions on a wheel with a strobe light, and that was every day,” Oxendine said.

Shooter told Oxendine stories about the real work of engineers, and the stories stuck with her. In those early years, Oxendine also worked alongside her grandfather, who owned Oxendine Heating and Air.

She can recall her uncles telling her she could be an engineer, and her response to them was, “I don’t like trains.”

Oxendine began working with her grandfather when she was only 10 years old. She would help work on the service trucks, servicing air conditioning units.

“That’s probably where I developed the initial idea that I didn’t have to go the traditional path for my career,” Oxendine said. “That’s where those seeds were planted. My grandfather gave me just as much option to work alongside him as he did my brothers. He didn’t treat me like I didn’t have the aptitude.”

Oxendine said, “In ninth grade, I learned about engineering and the wide range of options and majors within engineering and how high of demand those majors were. You’re going to get a job with an engineering degree. If you wanted to go to medical school, you could go for biomedical engineering and then go to medical school. It’s the perfect stepping stone.”

Oxendine graduated early from Purnell Swett High School and entered The University of North Carolina in the spring of that year. She took the introductory courses needed to transfer to N.C. State University in the fall of 2001. In December 2001, Oxendine learned she was expecting her first child and moved home. She understood the importance of motherhood and taking full responsibility to care for her daughter.

After taking some time off, Heather decided to go back to school and enrolled at Robeson Community College in the fall of 2003. She enrolled in the Electrical/Electronics program because she knew that would be similar to engineering. Oxendine decided not to attend a four-year university because she wanted to do something in the electrical engineering field. She assured her mother that she would be the best student RCC has ever had in the program. Oxendine also realized that she had a child to provide for, and the two-year program would work for her as a single mom.

Oxendine spoke about how Danford Groves, a former Robeson Community College employee, helped her with child care services and scholarship opportunities. After graduation, Oxendine’s first job was with M&W Electric as a project manager and estimator in May 2005. She was introduced to the company’s owner while attending a job fair at Robeson Community College.

Oxendine feels it is crucial to dispel the stigma associated with community colleges. While at Robeson Community College, she learned how to study, take the next level courses, and handle herself.

Since graduating, Oxendine has made a distinct path for herself in the engineering industry serving as an assistant project manager with Metcon and project manager/designer with Coastal Plains Engineering. She also has served in numerous positions by way of promotion with Duke Energy, including engineering technologist, project manager I and II, Work Management Support supervisor, and now Initiative Management manager, Capital Investment Strategy, which focuses on customer delivery capital planning.

Oxendine attended the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in the school’s two-plus-two program and graduated in August 2016, all while focusing efforts in work and raising her three children.

When asked about how she felt when she graduated from UNC-Charlotte, Oxendine said, “I still could cry thinking about it. I was so happy that I didn’t have a test to study for while working and taking care of my kids. It was such a relief.”

Oxendine said she feels the need to educate the community about how great the community college experience can be in terms of seeking an educational career. She speaks to youth groups about an engineering career and the importance of STEM. She also understands the importance of creating lasting partnerships with industry and community organizations.

When asked to share some of her favorite memories of her time at RCC Oxendine said, “The Electrical/Electronics program is a tough program and a lot of people come in thinking this is a community college and they will be able to breeze through the courses, but they are challenging. The cohort I was in started with 30 students, but we ended up with seven. I was the only woman in the class, which prepared me for what my work life would eventually be like. My classmates and I spent a lot of time together, and we were very close. This closeness drove friendship and accountability. The two-year Electrical/Electronics program was challenging and taught me how to be resourceful and successful.”

Oxendine said she realized that she had to focus on what gave her the greatest sense of satisfaction. She wanted to put herself in the position that she feels will allow her to contribute to her company and customers.

Heather lives with her husband, John, and their three daughters in Pembroke.

Rebekah Lowry is director of Foundation & Development at Robeson Community College.