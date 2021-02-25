Church of the week

February 25, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Uncategorized 0

Northside Independent Church

— Address: 378 Circle Drive, Lumberton, N.C. 28358

— Pastor: Rev. Timmy Hunt

— Service Schedule: Sunday School, 10:15 a.m.; Sunday Worship, 11 a.m.; Wednesday Bible Study, 7:30 p.m.

— Denomination: Baptist

— Congregation: 100

— Established: 1981

— Favorite Scripture: Psalm 126:3

“The LORD hath done great things for us; whereof we are glad.”