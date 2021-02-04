Jesus calls for lifelong commitment, not to offer a free trial

You ever sign up for free trials of things?

I’m bad about signing up for free trials and then forgetting to cancel them. Then all of a sudden I have a dozen new charges on my credit card that I’m rushing to cancel.

Free trials are supposed to be a period for you to observe and decide if you truly want something, but in reality, most people just use free trials to gain benefits without responsibility. Just like this weekend, people will be signing up for the seven-day free trial of the network carrying the big game, just so they can gain access to what they desire, and then walk away.

That was something we saw in the early church. There were all these “disciples” following Jesus, who were there for the “free trial.” In John 6, we see that Jesus has a much larger group of followers, as He had continually gained more and more as people were there for the healings and miracles, but then as Jesus began speaking about being living bread, eating His flesh, and drinking His blood people were alarmed and suddenly realized their free trial was more than they bargained for.

John 6:64: “Yet there are some of you who do not believe.” For Jesus had known from the beginning which of them did not believe and who would betray him. 65: He went on to say, “This is why I told you that no one can come to me unless the Father has enabled them.”

66: From this time many of his disciples turned back and no longer followed him.

Jesus knew that not everyone who followed Him was truly committed, and when the things He presented weren’t appealing to the crowd, they turned and walked away.

Jesus isn’t calling us to sample Him or to have a free trial, He is calling us to commit to Him completely and know that it is a lifelong journey.

Jesus asks the remaining disciples if their free trial is up as well.

John 6:67: “You do not want to leave too, do you?” Jesus asked the Twelve.

68: Simon Peter answered him, “Lord, to whom shall we go? You have the words of eternal life. 69: We have come to believe and to know that you are the Holy One of God.”

His remaining disciples professed that they were there for the long haul. While none of them were perfect they were fully invested and committed.

What keeps you from fully committing to what God calls you to?

Is there something you know God wants for your life that you are afraid to commit to?

This Sunday School Lesson was written by Hector Miray, pastor of Vertical Church Lumberton. He can be reached at [email protected]