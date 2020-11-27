RCC helps woman enter Campbell Soup apprenticeship program

November 27, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair Uncategorized 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College’s Melinda Locklear has been named a first-year apprentice in vegetable preparation at Campbell Soup in Maxton.

She also is an example of tenacity, said Julie Horras, Human Resources manager at Campbell Soup. She set a goal for herself to become a maintenance apprentice and, ultimately, a maintenance technician.

Locklear was an operator in the Container Can Plant and learned about Campbell Soup’s apprenticeship program, according to RCC. She applied for a maintenance position in the apprenticeship program in 2019, but was not chosen.

She obtained feedback on what she needed to do to ensure her success in being selected for the program. She took that feedback and began attending RCC to pursue her associate’s degree in electrical systems technology. She also began working with the maintenance and electrical technicians in her area to get some hands-on experience. In doing so, she met all the qualifications and was awarded a spot in the Campbell Soup Apprenticeship Program for 2020.

“Even after only a few short months, Melinda is proving to be a valuable team member by immersing herself in learning how to troubleshoot, diagnose and ultimately repair the equipment we have here in the plant,” Horras said.

Locklear looks forward to receiving her associate’s degree and then transferring to East Carolina University to pursue a bachelor’s degree in electrical technology. She also intends to finish her apprenticeship program at Campbell, which would result in her receiving a journeyworker’s certificate.

“Melinda is just one example of how the apprentice program works here at Campbell Soup Company,” Horras said.

“Receiving an associate degree at Robeson Community College costs less than universities, takes less time, provides more career opportunities, creates higher earnings and further education opportunities,” said Michael Levinson, department chairman of Industrial Technologies at RCC.

For more information on the Industrial Technology program at RCC, go to www.robeson.edu.