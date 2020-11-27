RCC helps woman enter Campbell Soup apprenticeship program

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County’s Superintendent Freddie Williamson released a statement to the public describing his vision and direction as the public school system’s new leader.

Williamson, who was hired unanimously by PSRC School Board members on Nov. 16, should finalize his contract in January, according to PSRC School Board Chairman Craig Lowry. Williamson was offered a four-year contract that carries a base salary of $200,000 a year. He has served as superintendent of Hoke County Schools for 15 years and has worked in various roles in Sampson and Scotland County Schools during his career.

Williamson’s statement, as written, follows:

I am excited and honored to have been selected as the next superintendent of the Public Schools of Robeson County. I don’t take the opportunity or the work that must be done lightly. I recognize all previous superintendents who served before me and their contributions during their tenure. Thank you to the Board of Education for the vote of confidence.

I want to take this opportunity to share with the public a little about me. I was born and raised in Sampson County to the late Fulton and Elizabeth Williamson. My parents are my heroes. We were farmers and were blessed to own our farms. My work ethic comes from working in the fields and what my father taught me about any job worth doing is worth doing right.

I am the third oldest of 13 children, of which 11 are still living. I have been married to my beautiful wife Shirley for 33 years. We raised four boys and have seven grandchildren. I am a believer and my faith is rooted strong in the Trinity. I pray to God every day for the wisdom and knowledge to do the work He has called me to do.

My adult life and professional career have been dedicated to public education and the children we serve. I earned a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Education and a Master of Science in Educational Leadership from North Carolina A&T State University, an Education Specialist Degree in Educational Leadership from East Carolina University, and a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from Fayetteville State University.

Since 1984, I have served in several administrative roles including Principal, Director of Secondary School Education/Accountability, Director of Personnel, and Associate Superintendent of Human Resources, Auxiliary Services, and Student Support Services. Most recently I served as superintendent of Hoke County Schools for 15 years. I have learned a lot over the last 15 years about strategies and practices for turnaround.

As I begin my work in PSRC, there are several goals I will focus my attention on. It is important for me to first establish an effective, collaborative, and trusting relationship with the Board of Education. By meeting with board members, as well as school and district leaders, it will help me to understand and recognize the strengths, challenges, and opportunities for growth in PSRC. This will also be the foundation for building relationships within the district and establishing a “One Team, One Goal” culture.

An emphasis will be placed on aligning efforts to support the strategic plan, setting priorities, and identifying and addressing the most urgent needs. During my first 90 days, I plan to take a close look at teaching and learning, equity, community and public relations, finance, and operations.

We will begin with a focus on elementary, grades PreK-5. It is critical that the early foundation for learning happens so students will be on grade level as they move through the system. The focus for grades 6-12 will be around transforming expectations and outcomes with a growth mindset for all students. The combined total effort for PSRC will be around ‘reculting’ as opposed to ‘restructuring.’

I believe real and sustained change is more readily achieved by first changing the culture of the system rather than by simply changing the structures of the way the system operates and functions. Creating systemic and systematic processes will allow us to move the district as a whole, not as islands.

We can create a seamless system by developing a common language across all grades, PreK-12, and beyond, as well as building an understanding of how the work connects through alignment of instruction. Operating in an aligned management system will force us to take a critical look at all personnel, practices and programs through the lens of effectiveness, outcomes, and alignment with vision. We must stop doing what does not work, and instead should address the key domains of school climate, safety, teaching and learning, interpersonal relationships, institutional environment, staff relationships and leadership.

As we move forward, we must commit our time and resources to continue the good work being done in PSRC, investing in the people of Robeson County rather than programs. Our educational leaders should be empowered to lead with clearly defined expectations in an environment of trust and transparency.

In a school district focused on meeting the needs of all students, the children of Robeson County will continue to thrive and achieve knowing they are valued, loved, supported, and challenged to excel in academics. I consider it an honor and privilege to serve the students of Robeson County, and I look forward to listening to and learning from teachers, students, parents, staff, and the community as we continue Robeson County’s journey north. Together, in time and with a clear focus, we can achieve our purpose of having all our students college, career, and life ready.