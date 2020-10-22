Church events

Are you ever the stubborn person trying to carry too much in a store? You walk in and say to yourself, “I don’t need a buggy,” but it becomes very clear that you do. You are walking around looking like a wobbly game of Jenga making customers and managers nervous at the potential landslide of products. Then sometimes our stubbornness goes a step further. Some compassionate soul who sees our obvious struggle will ask, “Would you like a buggy?” or “Can I help you carry that?” and we still stick to our deluded concept of “I got it.”

We have this concept built in the back of our minds that to use help or resources is weakness, and that if we want to be strong, we have to be able to do it on our own. That doesn’t just apply to shopping. We do it in our professional lives, in our friendships, in our marriages, our emotional well being, our mental health, and even in our walk with God. Seeking or accepting help has a stigma of weakness, and to some, a lack of faith.

That’s not how God desires us to carry ourselves or relate to others.

“Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.” – Galatians 6:2.

The apostle Paul shows us that when we carry other people’s burdens, we are living out our lives and faith the way Jesus calls us to. While it sounds like some simple heavy lifting, there’s a little more that goes into making this happen.

1) We have to be observant of when others are burdened. As we see in our own lives, we aren’t always the quickest to reach out for help, even when we desperately need it. So if we are going to carry other’s burdens, then we will need to proactively look for those who need it.

2) We have to manage our own burdens as well. If you are barely able to carry your own load, adding more weight to yourself will ultimately result in your collapse. You need to know what your emotional/spiritual/mental/practical weight capacities are, so that you know how much you can actually do for others while maintaining your own.

3) We have to be willing to let our burdens go when others offer to help. Whether it’s the one too many cans of soup in a grocery store or that burden we aren’t sharing with anyone because we think we can handle it, we have to be willing to let it go. Carrying our burdens is fulfilling the law of Christ, but so is letting others carry our burdens. Don’t ignore God because you are too stubborn to let others help.

When was the last time someone carried a burden for you?

When was the last time you carried a burden for someone else?

What burden do you need the most help with right now?

How many trips does it take for you to carry in groceries? (Just kidding.)