Local Junior Fair Board member receives $3,400 in scholarships

Staff report
Brown

LUMBERTON — College scholarships totaling $3,400 recently were awarded to a member of the Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair’s Junior Fair Board.

Fair Board President Allen Faircloth announced Aug. 4 that the local fair has awarded D.J. Brown a $1,000 scholarship to help pay for tuition. Brown also has been awarded a $2,400 scholarship from the North Carolina Association of Agricultural Fairs.

Brown graduated from Lumberton High School in May. He is the son of Debra Rogers, and grandson of Aggie and Bobby Rogers. He plans to attend The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and major in theatre arts.

As a member of the Junior Fair Board, Brown has helped with many fair competitions and entertainment offerings. Brown also is a member of Robeson County 4-H’s Titans 4-H Club, a volunteer at the Carolina Civic Center, and works at Outback Steakhouse.

For more information, contact Shea Anne DeJarnette at N.C. Cooperative Extension – Robeson County Center by calling 671-3276, sending an email to [email protected], or going online to http://robeson.ces.ncsu.edu/.