Sorority honors local women

Information is now more accessible than ever before and finding it is as simple as tapping a few keys. The internet and social media make it easy for us to rapidly share information, but what is alarming is research that suggests fewer of us may be equipped to understand, interpret and use it well. It is especially unnerving when in America a novel virus is gaining more traction than reading skills.

Data from multiple sources has been mapping a decline in literacy skills in the United States for decades. To be clear, there are two kinds of literacy: basic and functional. The first is the ability to read and write at the basic level, and functional literacy is more concerned with being able to engage in activities that require reading, writing and calculating information. It is the latter that is more problematic. People read less and they spend more time on screens than ever before.

On the internet, viewers sift through tons of information, much of it in the form of passive entertainment video content, requiring little application of thinking skills. One can also find an endless supply of articles and news content, but not all of it is good, reliable or even true. Factor in the many conspiracy theories, political agendas and misinformation, and therein lies the rub. When seemingly educated people have trouble distinguishing between legitimate research and shameless infomercials — or telling fact from opinion — where are the truly illiterate left?

According to the Modern Language Association, the percentage of 12th-graders who scored below basic on reading achievement increased 25% percent from 1992 to 2013, people reading for pleasure declined 11%, and families reading to their children decreased 8%. Conversely, the MLA stated that more employers are seeking applicants with good written and verbal skills and the ability to think critically and problem-solve. That gap is widening, and to the nation’s detriment.

In 2013, the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics found that since 1980, the U.S. scored lower than 15 of 22 participating countries in adult literacy, numeracy and problem-solving. Just five years prior, the National Council of Adult Literacy concluded that the U.S. is less educated than it was one generation ago and growing levels of illiteracy are likely to inhibit the country’s ability to compete economically with other nations. A third of U.S. residents drop out of high school and a fourth of low-income parents lacking formal education and occupational skills maintain a cycle of generational poverty.

The effects of low literacy are damning. Poverty and employment are two of the most notable challenges of literacy effects. In the U.S. about 43% of people with the lowest literacy live in poverty, and more than $200 billion is lost each year because of unemployment that is tied to literacy. Low literacy is a leading contributor to crime, with about 75% of state inmates falling into one of the two categories of illiteracy and 85% of juvenile offenders affected. Research suggests that 72% of children raised by parents with low literacy will likely read at the lowest levels.

The most striking impact of illiteracy is in health care. The American Journal of Public Health says low literacy accounts for more than $230 billion in health-care costs each year. One Harvard study found that people with at least 12 years of education lived longer than those who do not. Problems with preventative care, delayed diagnosis and compliance with medical instructions are all big problems. Poverty and unemployment can be linked to many of these cases, leaving a larger footprint in the economic impacts left by lack of educational attainment.

The ramifications of low literacy in the current era of COVID-19 are even more concerning. Just a couple of months ago, the National Institute of Health published a report detailing links between coronavirus infections, health literacy and individual preparedness. Their conclusion is that the rapid spread of this relatively new disease makes it more difficult for people to get information when they need it. They contend that even people who read well can encounter health literacy issues because they don’t understand medical terms and are unable to interpret statistics and evaluate risks. Not even good readers are medical experts (although Facebook and Twitter might have you to think otherwise), but it is not hard to see how lower literacy in this country compounds the effect of the coronavirus.

If we are believers in the axiom “knowledge is power,” then we would be wise to also adopt “but with great power comes great responsibility” too. Our responsibility is to find a way to make America read again. Not just to read, but to question, and to ask the right questions. We should promote and advocate for education that builds on critical thinking skills and deeper literacy engagement. We can see the figurative writing on the wall, and we cannot afford to ignore the warnings.