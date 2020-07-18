Sorority honors local women

Staff report

TULSA, Okla. — Two area Lumbee women received national accolades during Alpha Pi Omega’s first virtual convention.

Mariah Sampson Oxendine was named the sorority’s Professional PI of the Year, which is presented to the organization’s most outstanding post-undergraduate member. Oxendine was nominated for the award by another member and was selected based on a portfolio that outlined her involvement in her community and the sorority.

In addition to serving as an alumnae adviser for the sorority’s undergraduate chapter at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, Oxendine actively works with several churches in Southern North Carolina to create workshops for married couples. The Maxton resident is a member of the Beta Pi Chapter in Robeson County and a graduate of both UNCP and Liberty University.

“While a mother, business owner and wife, Mariah has still taken time to be an active and involved member of our sorority,” Grand Awards Committee Chairwoman Francine Cummings said. “By serving as an adviser to her local undergraduate chapter and staying involved with her local professional chapter, she is using her professional training as a counselor to make the path wider and better. We are grateful for her dedication.”

Danielle McLean was named Grand Keeper of the Year, which is presented to the sorority’s most outstanding board member and voted on by the other board members. McLean was the organization’s vice president for the past four years and oversaw the COVID-induced transition of the sorority’s national convention from an in-person event to an all-online affair.

A resident of Lumberton, McLean is a two-time graduate of the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill.

“Planning a national convention is challenging enough,” Cummings said. “That Danielle was able to do it in the middle of a pandemic and successfully make the transition from an in-person event to one that is entirely only is nothing short of incredible.”