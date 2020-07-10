A time and purpose for everything

Ecclesiastes 3:1, 7; Luke 2:39-52

There is never a day that is routine or out of place since all days are under the Providence of God. The psalmist wrote, “This is the day which the Lord hath made; we will rejoice and be glad in it” (Ps. 118:24).

The Lord made the day and we can rest assured He has a purpose for the day. Believing He has a purpose, it follows that there is a season for everything and “a time to every purpose under the heaven.” Just as there is a time for His purpose, there is also a “time to keep silence, and a time to speak.”

There was a time, a place and a purpose in all of the life of Christ Jesus. When Joseph and Mary had completed everything according to the Law, and after Herod died, they returned from Egypt to live in the city of Nazareth. It was their “own city,” the place they had formerly lived, and where they were familiar with other people.

There could not have been a more humble and obscure life than that lived by Jesus as He grew up in Nazareth. God’s Word tells us little about Jesus as a boy. God is wise both in what He has chosen to tell us and the things He keeps from us.

Luke said Jesus “grew, and waxed strong in spirit, filled with wisdom: and the grace of God was upon him.” We might think that if He were God, then He would not have to wax strong and be filled with wisdom. This need not be a mystery to us when we consider that He humbled Himself in every way to experience life just as we experience it. The writer of Hebrews said, “For we have not an high priest which cannot be touched with the feeling of our infirmities…” (Heb. 4:15).

When Jesus was 12 years old, His parents took Him to Jerusalem for the Feast of the Passover. In those days, people usually traveled in groups, sometimes rather large groups. At the end of the feast, all the people from Nazareth assembled to begin the long walk home, that is, all except for the boy Jesus. Joseph might have assumed He was with Mary, and Mary might have thought He was with Joseph, and so leaving Him was certainly not intended.

They walked for a day, and they discovered Jesus was nowhere to be found. They returned to Jerusalem where eventually they found Him “sitting in the midst of the doctors” in the temple. Jesus listened to them, and He asked questions that astonished them.

We can understand Mary’s fear, frustration and relief when she asked, “Son, why hast thou thus dealt with us?” Jesus said to them, “Wist ye not (Don’t you know) that I must be about my Father’s business?”

This was not a sign of His rebellion against His parents since Luke tells us He “was subject unto them.” It was, however, the first time we find that He declared His divine Sonship and His resolve to follow the guidance and will of His Father.

There was a time and purpose for these things, and they were under the direction of God.

The Sunday School Lesson is written by Ed Wilcox, pastor of Centerville Baptist Church. [email protected]