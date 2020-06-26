Oh yea, well at least I’m not an idiot

During my tenure as editor of The Robesonian, I was diligent in avoiding political arguments in casual conversations or on social media — for a couple of reasons.

I didn’t want to be boxed into a particular point of view, one that might change based on additional or contrary information, and then find itself expressed in an Our View. But I was also driven by a realization that there was no need to make another enemy, often saying, “If I want to get cursed at, I just need to answer the phone at work.”

I exaggerate a pinch, but the point stands. Although there was certainly an abundance of calls from people expressing appreciation for our work, not many days would pass before someone would give me an earful. When the caller started repeating him or herself, I would go silent, which angered the caller more. They typically wanted a shouting match. The older I got, the less likely I was to oblige.

During those conversations, I was called a variety of names, most of which I can’t repeat here. Three of the more popular terms that can be included in today’s column without fear of deletion were “moron,” “imbecile” and “idiot.” You could use those terms then without the PC police being called.

My guess, which is more feel than scientific, is idiot was the most frequently used pejorative, with moron slightly behind, and imbecile showing, but just barely.

I didn’t give it an abundance of thought at the time, but assumed moron, imbecile and idiot were synonyms, one no more an insult than another. But those days were 24 hours long and in my pause period, I have discovered that days last 30 or more hours depending on the number of naps. Given all this extra time and an inquiring mind, I took a deeper dive to understand better the insults hurled in my direction.

Turns out, idiot, imbecile and moron aren’t synonyms at all, even if they all qualify as insults. They are not interchangeable as each has a specific meaning regarding a person’s intelligence quotient. Dummy me had no clue.

Idiot, it turns out, is a bigger insult than moron, and moron is a bigger insult than imbecile. So they should not be used casually, but only after some contemplation.

Google has informed me on a lot, and if it had been around in the second half of the 1970s, I am convinced with it and a smartphone that I could have been improved on by 2-point-oh-oh-oh-oh-1 GPA.

In this instance, Google taught me that each of those words has its own definition as it relates to a person’s IQ. Moron refers to a person whose IQ is in the range of 51 to 70, imbecile from 26 to 50, and idiot, from zero to 25. Google also introduced me to Edmund Burke Huey, a psychologist who in 1912 explained it this way in a book titled “Backward and Feeble-Minded Children.”

According to Burke: Idiots are “those so defective that the mental development never exceeds that of a normal child of about 2 years; imbeciles are “those whose development is higher than that of an idiot, but whose intelligence does not exceed that of a normal child of about 7 years; and morons are “those whose mental development is above that of an imbecile, but does not exceed that of a normal child of about 12 years.”

So next time someone calls you are moron, you can come back cleverly with “at least I’m not an imbecile,” and if they call you an imbecile, you can say, “well, at least I am not an idiot.”

If they call you an idiot, you are on your own.

Looking back on those days, I take a bit of satisfaction knowing that all of those who called me an idiot, imbecile or a moron couldn’t have been correct. Hopefully none were.

So there.