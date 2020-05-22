Six students receive Robeson County Farm Bureau Scholarship

LUMBERTON — Six students from across Robeson County have been named the recipients of the Robeson County Farm Bureau Scholarship.
Brantlee Bryant, of Lumberton Senior High School; Baniz Zangana, of Red Springs High School; Marayah Watson, of Fairmont High School; Katie Hall, of Saint Pauls High School; Zachary Scott, of Purnell Swett High School; and Kayla Biggins, of the RCC Early College, each were awarded the $2,500 scholarship. The scholarship is presented to students who exhibit outstanding character and possess a civic commitment to their community.
The scholarship was established in 2015 by the RCFB board of directors. The scholarship initially was set up because the RCFB board recognized the number of students in the county that were deserving of and desired to continue their education after the high school level, but with the skyrocketing cost of college tuition, their families may not have been in a place where they could afford to send them to college. RCFB Directors felt like establishing a scholarship for these students would help ease the financial burden that college can place on students and families.
“We are proud of our scholarship, and so glad we are able to help these kids continue their education, particularly in a year like this with school cut short, and kids needing something to look forward to, something that honors their hard work. A lot of these students will end up coming back to Robeson County to be part of our economy, our communities, and we’re glad to be able to help,” RCFB President Miles Mercer said.
“Robeson County is a very rural county, and scholarships aren’t always geared towards the kids in rural areas, so we felt like as an organization whose main focus is on bettering life in farming and rural areas, this was a great thing we could do for our county,” RCFB Director Anthony Locklear added.
RCFB scholarships are available each spring, and qualifying students must have a minimum GPA of 3.0 to complete the application. For more information on Robeson County Farm Bureau and RCFB Scholarships call Angela Hunt at 910-738-7171