Family establishes Dr. Harold D. Maxwell Scholarship in late UNCP professor’s honor

PEMBROKE — The family of Harold Maxwell, the late professor of biology at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, recently established a scholarship in honor of his service and contributions.

Maxwell, 75, of Lumberton, passed away on March 18.

The Dr. Harold D. Maxwell Scholarship was established by his family in late April at UNCP.

“We would like to extend our gratitude for the love and support shown by his colleagues, friends, students and family,” a statement issued by the family reads in part.

Maxwell served 53 years in the university’s Biology Department. A native of Smithville, Tenn., Maxwell was 22 when he joined the UNCP faculty after receiving his undergraduate and master’s degrees in biology and fishery science from Tennessee Technological University. He later received a doctorate in vertebrate physiology from N.C. State University.

In May 2016, the department honored Maxwell for his 50 years at the UNCP. He received the title Professor Emeritus in 2006. Maxwell received the Outstanding Teaching Award for the 1997-1998 academic year. He also oversaw the Minorities Access to Research Careers program for more than a decade, according to information from the university.

Maxwell served as chairman of the Biology Department for 14 years before stepping down in 1997. In 2003, he retired from the department before returning as a part-time professor in August 2006.

To make donations in Maxwell’s honor online visit uncp.edu/give and in “area to apply gift” choose “other” and enter Dr. Maxwell Scholarship. Checks can be mailed to Office of Advancement, Lindsay Hall, P.O. Box 1510, Pembroke, N.C. 28372.