Have you heard the term “mulligan?” It’s a stew, but that’s not the mulligan I’m talking about. I’m talking about the golf term. In golf, a mulligan is an extra stroke allowed in golf after a mistake, a stroke that won’t be counted against them on a scorecard. In essence, it’s a do over. An instant do-over. Usually in life, most of our mistakes take some time to fully realize, but in golf they are instantaneous. Has there ever been a time you knew you made a poor choice the very moment you made it?

[…]