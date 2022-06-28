Wilkins: “We will seek federal charges”

LUMBERTON — Robeson County’s sheriff has requested aid from state and federal authorities to investigate threats made at the Campbell Soup Company in Maxton.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office began receiving information of threats made at the company that have continued to Sunday and caused “disruption in business” and “fear” among staff members, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins told The Robesonian.

Among “several threats” received by the plant was a bomb threat phone call over the weekend, according to a news report by WPDE. The plant manager told the WPDE reporter that more law enforcement personnel would be present at the plant for enhanced safety measures.

“While we hope this is some kind of sick prank, our office takes threats of this nature very seriously as it affects hundreds of staff and employees at the Campbell Soup Company,” Wilkins said in a prepared statement.

Wilkins said he has requested the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the State Bureau of Investigation “as we track the suspect or suspects that have caused fear in the workplace.”

“In doing so, we will seek federal charges against anyone brought to Justice in this case,” he wrote.

The Robesonian reached out to the plant for comments but did not receive correspondence before the deadline.

