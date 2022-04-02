More than 50 people gathered Saturday at the Robeson County Church and Community Center to honor the late Ruth Mercer Musselwhite, who served as chairperson of RCCCC’s board of directors. During a ceremony, RCCCC named its mobile assistance unit in memory of Musselwhite, who was passionate about serving Robeson County residents in need. The unit will transport food to serve residents in various county municipalities on a weekly basis.

Rev. Bob Mangum greets others following a ceremony to dedicate and name the Robeson County Church and Community Center’s mobile assistance unit in honor of the late Ruth Mercer Musselwhite. Mangum is RCCCC’s founding executive director.

Members of the Musselwhite family check out the Robeson County Church and Community Center’s mobile unit named in honor of Ruth Mercer Musselwhite. The unit was presented to the public during a ceremony Saturday at RCCCC.

The presentation of the Robeson County Church and Community Center’s Ruth Mercer Musselwhite Mobile Assistance Unit was met Saturday with applause by the Musselwhite family and attendees of the unit’s dedication ceremony.

Chris Musselwhite, Ruth Mercer Musselwhite’s son, speaks during a Saturday ceremony at the Robeson County Church and Community Center. During the ceremony, RCCCC staff presented the Church and Community Center’s mobile assistance unit which bears Ruth’s name. The Musselwhite family has contributed $25,000 to aid in the unit’s operation.

The Rev. Bob Mangum, Robeson County Church and Community Center’s founding executive director, speaks Saturday during a ceremony to name the Church and Community Center’s mobile assistance unit in honor of the late Ruth Mercer Musselwhite, who served as chairperson of RCCCC’s board of directors. Mangum spoke of Musselwhite as a servant who worked hard to share the love of God with Robeson County residents.

Brianna Goodwin, executive director of the Robeson County Church and Community Center, speaks Saturday during a ceremony to name the Church and Community Center’s mobile assistance unit in honor of the late Ruth Mercer Musselwhite, who served as chairperson of RCCCC’s board of directors.

Photos by Jessica Horne | The Robesonian