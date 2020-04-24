Sheriff’s Office launches homicide investigation after body found in burned-out residence

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office launched a homicide investigation after a body was found Thursday evening in a burned-out house in Maxton.
Deputies responded to the call of a body found about 7:03 p.m. inside a residence at 187 Ardell Road, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The residence had been burned.
The body will be sent to the North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health/Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Raleigh so an autopsy can be conducted to help identify the body, and a possible cause of death, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Robeson County Emergency Management are assisting with the investigation. No further details were provided.
Anyone with information about the case should call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.
In a separate case, two Lumberton men were arrested Thursday after the search of a property at 368 Winslow Drive in Lumberton led to the seizure of a quantity of fentanyl, “crack” cocaine, drug paraphernalia and a firearm, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Devonte Lavence McGirt, 27, and Charles Joseph Britt, 33, are charged with trafficking opium or heroin, possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony conspiracy.
McGirt was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $252,000 secured bond, and Britt under a $253,000 secured bond.
The search warrant was executed by investigators with the Sheriff’s Office’s Drug Enforcement Division, Community Impact Team deputies and SWAT team operators.
Anyone with information about this case or any drug activity in Robeson County should call the Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191.