From the fringe

UNCP baseball to hold golf tournament

The UNC Pembroke baseball team will hold a golf tournament fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

The event will be a superball/captain’s choice format. Entries cost $375 for a four-person team. Sponsorships are also available; a team and sign sponsor is $450, or a sign sponsor is $150. Make checks payable to UNC Pembroke baseball.

The tournament will begin at 1 p.m.

For more information or to register, contact Paul O’Neil at 910-733-0686.

Pinecrest Country Club news

John Haskins and Knocky Thorndyke were the winners of this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a 61, winning by five strokes over Larry Lynn Locklear and Kent Chavis. Jimmy Dyson and Larry Piland were the first flight winners with a 74, three strokes ahead of Ronnie Bullard and Garner Revels. Tiger Willie, Larry Lynn Locklear, Jerry Long and Kent Chavis were the closest to the pin winners.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The event includes a hot dog lunch and more. Call the pro shop for more info at 910-738-6541.

Things to do while playing golf that will ensure everyone has a good time: repair ball marks, repair divots, rake sand traps, let faster players thru, get a tee time and be on time.

Food for thought: Getting a tee time will ensure you a place on the course.

A choose-up is played each Monday, Wednesday and Friday with a 1 p.m. tee time.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Cally Bell and Josh Baker were the winners in Two-Person Open Tournament played this past weekend, winning by one shot over Scott Pleasant and Jamie Stanley. Bobby Davis and William McMillan were the winners of the second flight with Lee Filyaw and Glenn Evans coming in second. The third flight was won by Quinten Yarborough and Heath Hopkins with Byron Beck and Chris Hill coming in second place. Bert Thomas and Kate Lee were the fourth flight winners followed by Ryan Tyson and Matt Oliver.

Bucky Beasley and Warren Bowen were the winners in this weeks Senior Shootout winning by two shots over Rory McKeithan and Roy Williamson. Jerry Long was the closest to the hole winner.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

The Fairmont Chamber of Commerce Tournament will be played on Friday, Oct. 18 with a 12 noon shotgun start. This is a four-person captain’s-choice format with an entry fee of $60 per player. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

Camp Grace Charity Tournament will be played on Friday, Oct. 25 with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. This is a four-person captain’s-choice format with an entry fee of $100 per player. $1000 goes to the winner of each flight. Entry fee includes all golf fees, gift bag, t-shirt, and dinner after play. Call 910-774-3697 to sign up.

