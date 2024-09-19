PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke swimming team has been selected as a favorite to repeat as a Conference Carolinas champions with the release of the Conference Carolinas Preseason Coaches Poll on Thursday.

The Braves received a total of 38 points and three first place votes and tied with Emmanuel, who picked up 38 total points and a pair of first place votes in the release of Thursday’s coaches poll. Barton collected 32 total points and two first-place votes to round out the top-3.

Points were awarded on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis and coaches are not permitted to vote for their own team.

The Braves will kick off the 2024 season on September 23 in Murfreesboro for the Chowan Tri-Meet. UNCP will compete against Chowan and Barton inside the Bynum Brown Aquatic Center.