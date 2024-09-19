LUMBERTON — Behind a four-goal night from Robinhio Tanis, the Lumberton boys soccer team earned an 8-0 win over Seventy-First in Wednesday’s home United-8 Conference match.

Lumberton (6-4-1, 4-1 United-8) held a 2-0 halftime lead over Seventy-First (2-5-1, 0-4-1 United-8) before scoring six second-half goals.

Behind Tanis, Korbyn Walton, Dawens Thernmy, Antonio Alvarado and John Dineant also scored for the Pirates. Alexis Adler had two assists and Emilio Carrera, Walkton, Josh Badillo, Dineant and Bryan Macias each had one.

Isaac Juarez had four saves and Bryan Villafuerta had two saves to combine for the Pirates’ seventh shutout of the season.

Lumberton plays a nonconference match Thursday at West Bladen.

Pirates tennis rolls past South View

The Lumberton girls tennis team beat South View 8-1 in a United-8 Conference match Wednesday in Hope Mills.

Lumberton (8-2, 6-2 United-8) won all six matches in singles. Shania Hunt defeated Victoria Olvera 8-5, Charley Whitley beat Isabelle McNeill 8-0, Josie Lawson topped Kaleshia Pressley 8-4, Mackenzie Register won against Jayilah DeJesus 8-4, Caroline Hall beat Cailey Spence 8-2 and Andrea Brown defeated Brooklyn Lunsford 8-2.

South View (2-6, 2-5 United-8) got one win in doubles, as the Tigers’ Olvera/McNeill beat Lumberton’s Lameshea Love/Tori Sanchez 8-5. Lumberton won the other two doubles matches; Whitley/Register defeated Pressly/DeJesus 8-2 and Olivia McLamb/Hall beat Mackenzie Lowry/Jordlynne Gurganus 8-2.

Lumberton plays Monday at Gray’s Creek.