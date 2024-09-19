PEMBROKE — Maria Cancio’s 14th-minute goal for the UNC Pembroke soccer team put the Braves ahead early, but Francis Marion found the equalizer in the 62nd minute as the Battle of I-95 ended in a draw Wednesday night at LREMC Stadium.

Reagan Carr recorded the assist on Cancio’s goal, who has now scored twice in as many games. Carr sent a beautiful service into Cancio, who headed it home to put the Braves (1-2-1, 1-0-1 Conference Carolinas) on the board first.

In the 62nd minute, Jordan White played a ball onto Ashley Jordan, who dribbled into the box and fired a perfect strike side-net to find the equalizer for Francis Marion (1-1-2, 1-0-1 CC).

Anna Grossheim tallied a game-high five shots for UNCP; Cancio, Mercy Bell, Eugenie Amidou and Sarah Bonifant all recorded a team-high two shots on goal. Carr picked up her second career assist.

UNCP tallied 20 shots, with nine on goal, while limiting FMU to nine total shots.

The Braves moved to 5-7-4 in the all-time series with the Patriots, while Wednesday’s result was the fourth-consecutive draw in the rivalry matchup.

UNCP will continue Conference Carolinas play Saturday as it hosts Mount Olive for Military Appreciation Day and Alumni Weekend. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at LREMC Stadium.