LUMBERTON — The Lumberton boys soccer team earned a 2-0 win over Gray’s Creek in a United-8 Conference home game Wednesday.

Lumberton (5-4-1, 3-1 United-8 Conference) led 1-0 at halftime after Korbyn Walton scored a goal in the sixth minute, assisted by Emilio Carrera.

Carrera scored the Pirates’ second goal, assisted by Josh Badillo, in the 57th minute.

Isaac Juarez had four saves for his fourth shutout of the season.

Gray’s Creek is 3-2-2 overall and 2-1-1 in the United-8.

The Pirates play Tuesday at Douglas Byrd.

Cape Fear sweeps Pirates tennis

The Lumberton girls tennis team lost Wednesday’s United-8 away match at Cape Fear in a 9-0 decision against the perennially strong Colts.

In singles play, Cape Fear’s Shea Bienick beat Lumberton’s Shania Hunt 6-0, 6-0; Andi Brinker topped Josie Lawson and Bri Keen topped Charley Whitley, both by identical 6-0, 6-1 tallies; Dani Fick beat Mackenzie Register 7-5, 6-0; Olivia Arnette won against Caroline Hall 6-3, 6-0; and Sophia Bullard defeated Andrea Brown 6-2, 6-4.

In doubles, Bienick/Brinker defeated Hunt/Lawson 8-1, Keen/Fick beat Whitley/Register 8-2 and Arnette/Bullard defeated Hall/Olivia McLamb 8-2.

Lumberton hosts Fairmont on Thursday, then resumes United-8 play Monday at home against Jack Britt.