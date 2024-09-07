From the fringe

UNCP baseball to hold golf tournament

The UNC Pembroke baseball team will hold a golf tournament fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

The event will be a superball/captain’s choice format. Entries cost $375 for a four-person team. Sponsorships are also available; a team and sign sponsor is $450, or a sign sponsor is $150. Make checks payable to UNC Pembroke baseball.

The tournament will begin at 1 p.m.

For more information or to register, contact Paul O’Neil at 910-733-0686.

Fairmont Golf Club news

The Fairmont Golf Club Two-Person Open will be played on Sept. 14-15, with a 10 a.m. shotgun start on both days. The format is best ball on Saturday and Texas Scramble on Sunday. Everyone must have a current USGA handicap. The tournament will be pre-flighted based on one half of each players handicap. Cost is $115 per player which includes a practice round on Friday, meals before and after play both days, beverages, range balls and prizes. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

The Fairmont Chamber of Commerce Tournament will be played on Friday, Oct. 18 with a 12 noon shotgun start. This is a four-person captain’s-choice format with an entry fee of $60 per player. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

Knocky Thorndyke and John Haskins were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout, winning in a playoff over Bucky Beasley and David Hunt. The second flight was won by Garland Revels and J.B. Lowry with Danny Glasscock and J.T. Powers coming in second place. The third flight was won by James Howard Locklear and Jerry Long with Larry Piland and Jimmy Dyson taking second place. Bucky Beasley, Tim Moore and John Haskins, who won two, were closest to the pin winners

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Richie Chmura with a 66, Ryan Hunt 66, James Cox 68, Tommy Davis 70, Joe Marks 70, Gary Walshock 71, Tracey Hunt 71, Eddie Williams 71, Scott Benton 72, Barry Leonard 72, Marcus White 73, Bert Thomas 73, Mitch Grier 73, David Lowery Jr. 74, Danny Henderson 74, Cliff Nance 74, Kevin Davis 74, Brian Haymore 74, Ricky Lewis 75, Bob Antone 75, Chris Barfield 75, J.T. Powers 75, Brook Gehrke 76 and Dennis Andrews 76.

Pinecrest Country Club news

John Haskins and Joel Haskins were the winners of this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a 61, winning by eight strokes over Durant Cooper and J.D. McGirt, who won a scorecard playoff for second. Butch Kerns and B. Kerns won the first flight with a 72, claiming a scorecard playoff over runners-up Jimmy Dyson and Larry Piland. Atlas Warwick, Bobby Benton and Tommy Lowry were the closest to the pin winners.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The event includes a hot dog lunch and more. Call the pro shop for more info at 910-738-6541.

Things to do while playing golf that will ensure everyone has a good time: repair ball marks, repair divots, rake sand traps, let faster players thru, get a tee time and be on time.

Food for thought: Getting a tee time will ensure you a place on the course.

A choose-up is played each Monday, Wednesday and Friday with a 1 p.m. tee time.

