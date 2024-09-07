DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Embry-Riddle hit .307 from the net during the match and registered eight service aces on the way to defeating the UNC Pembroke volleyball team 3-0 (25-12, 25-20, 25-12) in the Braves’ season opener at the Bahama House Classic.

Embry-Riddle (2-0) jumped out to an early 9-4 first-set lead with a service ace from Jaden McBride, but a kill from UNCP’s Abby Peduzzi cut the deficit back to 11-6. The Eagles went on an 11-3 run and hit .419 from the net to take control of the opening set and win 25-12.

UNC Pembroke (0-1) scored six of the first seven points in the second set to take a 6-1 lead with an ill-timed attack error from Embry-Riddle. The hosts used a 7-1 run to lead 14-11, but the Braves put together an 8-3 surge capped off with a Peduzzi kill to gain a 19-17 advantage. But Embry-Riddle closed out the set on an 8-1 run to win 25-20 and take a two-set lead.

Embry-Riddle stayed in control of the match and used an 11-2 run to take a commanding 20-6 lead in the third set. UNCP rattled off four consecutive points to chip away at its deficit at 23-12, but the Eagles won the final two points of the match.

Peduzzi had six kills, eight digs and an ace for UNCP. Mckenna Hayes had four kills and one ace, Ruby Countryman had two kills and four blocks, Tyler Patterson had 13 assists, Brette Doile had nine digs.

The contest marks just the third time that the two teams have met. Embry-Riddle leads the all-time series 2-1.

The Braves will be back in action on Saturday for the final day of the Bahama Beach Classic. UNCP will play Flagler at 11 a.m. followed by Georgian Court at 3 p.m. inside the ICI Center.

UNCP men’s, women’s cross country each 4th at USC Upstate Eye Opener

The UNC Pembroke cross country teams turned in impressive season-opening performances Friday night at the USC Upstate Eye Opener as newcomer Ryan Jimenez led the way on the men’s side with a mark of 26:02.04 in the 8K event, while reigning Conference Carolinas Runner of the Year, Moureen Kimaiyo, turned in a time of 18:52.62 to pace the Lady Braves in the 5K race.

Jimenez finished 20th overall in a 162-runner mixed field of Division-I, Division-II, Division-III, and NJCAA teams, and was 3rd amongst all Division-II runners. Fellow freshmen, Antony Kigen and Kelvin Kibet, finished 26th (26:11.30) and 33rd (26:30.96), respectively. Conrad Robertson took 45th with a time of 27:13.22, with Lucas Nervo finished 48th at 27:17.43. Tom Hutton placed 49th (27:20.12), while Norman Junker took 54th (27:23.37), with Charlie Schihl taking 77th (28:21.03) to make it eight Braves in the top half of finishers. Will Clancey took 91st at 29:00.10 and JP Marquez finished 93rd with a time of 29:06.11 to round out the men’s side.

Kimayio finished 24th overall and paced all Division II runners, while Jackline Kosgei took 39th with a time of 19:18.38. Newcomer Sofia Skidmore finished 43rd in her collegiate debut with a time of 19:29.88, with Michela Gritti placing 59th with a time of 20:11.58, and Malea Bennewitz taking 61st at 20:15.45. Leticia Pena finished 104th with a time of 22:13.15 to close out the women’s side.

As a team, the men’s and women’s squads each turned in higher finishes than three Division-I opponents, and were both the top-finishing Division-II team at the event.

UNCP will resume its race schedule on Friday, Sept. 13 at the Coastal Carolina-hosted Chanticleer Challenge at Hackler Golf Course in Conway, S.C. The women are set to begin to at 5 p.m., with the men’s race scheduled to follow at 5:45 p.m.