DAHLONEGA, Ga. — The UNC Pembroke women’s soccer team lost its season opener in a 2-1 decision in Thursday’s nonconference match at North Georgia.

Freshman Shakira Kafero Roberts put the Braves ahead 1-0 in the 38th minute with her first collegiate goal, but North Georgia quickly found the equalizer in the 44th minute. The hosts would then score the game-winner in the 63rd minute as the 24th-ranked Nighthawks took a tight victory.

The Braves (0-1-0) fell to 10-9-3 in the all-time series against the Nighthawks (1-0-0), while the result marks the ninth-straight match in the series to be decided by one goal.

Kafero Roberts scored after she gained possession 30 yards out, made a move to get free at the top of the box, and fired a perfect strike side-net to put the Braves up 1-0.

Six minutes later, UNG’s Ashley Sumrell found the foot of Darby Olive, who fought off a tackle and put home a shot from just outside the six yard box to tie the score at 1-1.

The Nighthawks’ Nina Lopez found the back of the net on a well-placed strike from just outside the penalty area to score the go-ahead goal.

Kafero Roberts and Emma Clark each had one of UNCP’s two total shots on goal. Anna Bass tied her career-high with six saves for the Braves.

North Georgia took 13 shots with eight being on goal. The Nighthawks tallied five corner kicks, while giving up none to the Braves.

UNCP will host Lenoir-Rhyne for its home opener on Sunday. Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m. at LREMC Stadium.