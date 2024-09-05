Two Fridays ago marked the start of my sixth season covering high school football in Robeson County. This Friday, for the first time excluding illness, I’ll miss a Friday night in the fall.

I can hear your gasps from here.

But the first-ever football game at your alma mater is something that only happens once, and with that event happening four hours away at Anderson University and an early kickoff on Saturday, well, I’ll be covering Robeson County’s Friday night football remotely instead of my usual position live on location. Purnell Swett and Red Springs, though, will be in good hands with Zack Ciboth covering the in-county matchup at Big Mo Stadium.

Anderson football being “undefeated since 1911” has been nothing more than a running joke on campus until now, but as my Trojans take on St. Andrews — which is, ironically, also traveling to the Upstate from here in the Border Belt — I have a feeling that they’ll be able to continue the “streak” alive for at least one more week.

As for what you’re actually here to read about, there is no such streak in my weekly high school football picks, with a prediction gone bad in each of the first two weeks. But here’s my best guess on the scores that I’ll be following closely, from a distance, on Friday night:

Last week: 2-1

Season: 4-2

Red Springs at Purnell Swett

Red Springs is off to a less-strong start than I personally expected, with losses by 26 and 36 points in the first two games. Those have come as the Red Devils have struggled containing the run game of both opponents.

They’ll now face a Purnell Swett side that fits the ground-and-pound stereotype as much as anyone around. The Rams did struggle a bit in that department against St. Pauls, but saw improvement in Week 2 against Fairmont.

Red Springs has dangerous offensive weapons who have played well in the first two games, a fact overshadowed by the defensive struggles. They should continue to provide some production, but against the Purnell Swett defense the Red Devils won’t be able to keep up on the scoreboard as the Rams keep running.

Purnell Swett 42, Red Springs 20

South Brunswick at St. Pauls

Perhaps the lowest point of last season for St. Pauls was when the Bulldogs hit 0-3 following a 26-21 loss to South Brunswick. Now the Cougars come to St. Pauls, and this time they’re the team looking to avoid an 0-3 start.

South Brunswick has lost its first two games this season by identical 28-14 scores, and plays their toughest game so far on Friday night at G.S. Kinlaw Stadium. The Cougars have struggled to establish a run game thus far, and the St. Pauls run defense will be eager to prove itself again after a good showing against Purnell Swett but some struggles against Lee County.

The motivation factor works in the Bulldogs’ favor in two ways, as a rematch from last year’s loss and a chance to get back in the win column after last week’s defeat. They’re better than that result indicates — but after last week’s misstep, the march to a strong fall starts here.

St. Pauls 35, South Brunswick 16

Lumberton at Clinton

Some of you probably look down at the score before reading the paragraphs, and I know some of you are asking: is Lumberton really ready to beat the defending 2A state runners-up in just the second game of the Taurius Baker era?

Well, while the Pirates are factually facing the same program that reached the state championship game last season, it’s not anywhere close to the same team. Clinton has yet to score a point in two games this season, and while that’s a little more understandable against Wallace-Rose Hill, a shutout loss against Northside-Jacksonville, which won one game last season, doesn’t reflect well on the current state of the Dark Horses.

Lumberton has had two weeks to prepare for this game as the Pirates come off a 35-0 win over Fairmont. It would’ve been ludicrous a couple of weeks ago to anticipate Lumberton would be the more confident team here, but that’s likely to be the case — and may make the difference.

Lumberton 28, Clinton 20

Fairmont at Westover

Westover has defeated Fairmont in each of the last three seasons by a combined score of 129-20. This year’s start for the Wolverines is similar to last year’s; Westover won its first three games in 2023, and is 2-0 entering Friday’s game.

Fairmont played moderately better in the second half against Purnell Swett on Saturday, but still has 35- and 28-point losses to start the season. As the young Golden Tornadoes work through some growing pains, they’ll now face a Westover defense that has held its opponents to 16 and 13 points this fall.

Last year’s 34-8 outcome can be somewhat of a baseline for what to expect this time around, and while Westover isn’t the juggernaut of Cumberland County football per se, the Wolverines should be able to take care of business in their home opener.

Westover 36, Fairmont 12

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on X at @StilesOnSports.